Dealflow by Micro Acquisitions

this tool was inspired by a course we launched in July 2019 on how to buy and grow small companies. when students shared their biggest bottleneck is lack of high quality dealflow, we knew this product needed to exist.
ryan kulp
Maker
hi everyone, first off -- mad props to my partner Mike Rubini for actually *building* this product. i'm the marketing co-founder. if you're an entrepreneur who has more success growing something that already exists vs building from scratch, building a portfolio of micro acquisitions may be the path for you. we initially built this tool for alumni of our micro acquisitions course, but it's now open to any investor. there's no CC required to sign up, and you can run basic searches for free or subscribe to curated dealflow for a few bucks a month. looking forward to your feedback! Ryan & Mike
