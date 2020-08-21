discussion
Ferhat Elmasgunes
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! We're super excited to be taking Deal one step further with the launch of our brandable mobile apps and built in wallet functionality. Deal will empower businesses of all sizes to accept payments with QR codes or unique links, connect with customers, improve customer experience and grow their business. Businesses & Merchants will be able to accept payments much like a very famous coffee shop chain using mobile apps for in store payments and loyalty campaigns. Mobile payments using QR codes are much more healthier compared to touchless payment options that most of us are using due to Covid-19 these days. Hopefully Deal will also help combat Covid-19 by transforming the preferred method of payment. Let us know what you think!
Great product! Looking at the coffee shop example, when is the amount required to pay added? Is this done by the customer after scanning the barcode?
