Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Ddict
Ddict
Ranked #11 for today

Ddict

Instantly translate sentences and look up words on websites

Free
Instantly translate sentences and look up words on the website, just by a mouse click or a keypress. Ddict translates directly on the websites without leaving what you are reading.
Launched in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Edge Extensions by
Ddict
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Ddict
DdictInstantly translate sentences and look up words on websites
0
reviews
3
followers
Ddict by
Ddict
was hunted by
Ddo
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Edge Extensions. Made by
Ddo
. Featured on February 20th, 2023.
Ddict
is not rated yet. This is Ddict's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#13