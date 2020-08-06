Discussion
Rodrigue Kiautua
Maker
Hello Hunters, I m Rodrigue one of the cofounder of Ddays. Today, I am really excited to share Ddays with Product Hunt community. It will be a pleasure for me to read your feedback. If you also know difficulties in organizing travels in a WhatsApp group (messages in all directions and problems to find important information), Ddays is for you. It is a free mobile app that helps you to share the organization of group trip without getting lost in endless conversations. In order to always get access to the essentials information of events, Ddays gatherers it in one place with the following features: Polls, Todo lists, shopping lists, Simple list, Lists of contributions, Lists of expenses, Chat and Photos.
