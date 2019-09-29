Discussion
Hazem Ahmed
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, We're excited to introduce you to Dclouds, a secure alternative for some of the iCloud services built on top of the Blockchain-based on Blockstack Technologies. We rely on Blockstack Technologies to create server-less processing where all the job is done on your device, get saved and encrypted in the cloud as dumb storage. utilizing a storage system called Blockstack Gaia. This system gives you full control over your data to host it wherever you'd prefer. This allows you to maintain your data ownership, privacy, and security. in this beta version, you can use the apps we built to create and share notes, have your own private cloud storage, manage and record your Calendar events and upload your photos. our services are completely free in the meantime. in the future, we will work on improving the current features and adding new features to the platform to create a strong decentralized alternative that puts user privacy and security as its number one concern! Try Dclouds Now at https://dclouds.online And if you have any questions, ask away! We would appreciate it if you use Dclouds. Please upvote us on Product Hunt, if you liked and want to support us. We are also participating in Blockstack App Mining program; therefore, your support will help us secure funds to keep making Dclouds sustainable/better
