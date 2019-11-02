Deals
Dcasso
Dcasso
De-centralized doodles. Ready, set, sketch!
#1 Product of the Day
Today
Can you beat the clock?
Dcasso is a fun application where you can show off your art skill to the general public, and you've only got 20 seconds to do it! You and the others can interact with each other's art work with unique reactions. Powered by Blockstack
an hour ago
Discussion
1 Review
5.0/5
Anthony Dike 👨🏾🚀⚡
Pro
First impressions, this is a fun and unexpected application of decentralized technologies haha. Congrats on the launch! 🎨
43 minutes ago
