Dcasso

De-centralized doodles. Ready, set, sketch!

#1 Product of the DayToday
Can you beat the clock?
Dcasso is a fun application where you can show off your art skill to the general public, and you've only got 20 seconds to do it! You and the others can interact with each other's art work with unique reactions. Powered by Blockstack
Anthony Dike 👨🏾‍🚀⚡
First impressions, this is a fun and unexpected application of decentralized technologies haha. Congrats on the launch! 🎨
