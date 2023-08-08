Get app
.dbignore

Ignore folders & files in Dropbox.

Payment Required
Now you can make Dropbox ignore files & folders (looking at you node_modules!) The #1 missing feature, requested 1,000's of times. And now it's available with .dbignore.
Launched in
Productivity
Storage
Developer Tools
 by
.dbignore by
was hunted by
Topher
in Productivity, Storage, Developer Tools. Made by
Topher
Featured on August 9th, 2023.
.dbignore is not rated yet.
