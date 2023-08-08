Get app
.dbignore
.dbignore
Ignore folders & files in Dropbox.
Now you can make Dropbox ignore files & folders (looking at you node_modules!) The #1 missing feature, requested 1,000's of times. And now it's available with .dbignore.
Launched in
Productivity
Storage
Developer Tools
by
.dbignore
About this launch
.dbignore
Ignore folders & files in Dropbox.
0
reviews
.dbignore by
.dbignore
was hunted by
Topher
in
Productivity
,
Storage
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Topher
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
.dbignore
is not rated yet. This is .dbignore's first launch.
