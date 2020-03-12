Discussion
Hey 👋 With dbHarbor you can easily create and manage SQL databases. The first version of the app supports only SQLite databases. But dbHarbor is carefully architected, to be easily extended, to support the whole bunch of databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL Server, etc. So we are aiming for adding support of those databases later this year. Some key features: ✅ Database Explorer Database explorer contains all your data sources and their schemas with tables, functions, and views, etc. divided into folders which can be collapsed and expanded. ✅ Filter records without writing any SQL query ✅ SQL Editor with code completion, helping you to write SQL code faster. Completion is aware of the table's structure, foreign keys, etc. ✅ Create, define and delete indexes and triggers without writing any SQL query ✅ Bulk Commit All your changes in the data editor are stored locally and can be submitted all at once. Submit all changes with Cmd+S. ✅ SQL log While updating data you can see which particular queries dbHarbor is running. ✅ Backup SQLite Tables It's very easy to create a quick backup of the table before any data manipulations. Just right click on the table and select "Duplicate" from the pop-up menu. ✅ Search in the database tree view dbHarbor IDE supports the speed search for tables, functions, views, etc. Put cursor into the 'Filter' field and start typing. A matching database object will be highlighted. Great thing! Tree view filter supports fuzzy-search. For instance, `filli` is enough to find `film_list`. ✅ Undo/Redo Undo/redo all changes on the tables you made in the visual table editor. Local changes are colored, so you can see which changes you are going to save (modifications, inserting, or deleting rows). ❓QUESTIONS Please visit our website https://dbharbor.app for more information. You can also reach us by email at support@dbharbor.app or on Twitter @dbharborapp
