This app allows you to review incoming notifications as batches at fixed times throughout your day. I found this app originally because I was looking for a way to "re-schedule" my incoming notifications on my Android device. Honestly, I felt overwhelmed with constant notifications, many of which were completely irrelevant ... many junk notifications were coming from apps I don't use or companies clearly trying to boost their engagement numbers. I wanted to be more focused throughout the day and enjoy my short life more - without interruptions! Eventually, I downloaded this app to try it. I set it up to allow direct/vip notifications from my closest friends and family, as well as notifications from trusted apps. I sent everything else to the "batch". Almost like an addict, I was uneasy letting go of my own control of notifications and was very nervous on the first day. However, immediately, I felt the results. I felt "lighter" and more at peace. I was less addicted to my phone and was having 3+ hour uninterrupted work sessions. This app has improved my mental health, enriched my life, and made me an order of magnitude more productive. I like that the app automatically batches group conversations and summarizes your daily activity and phone usage into simple analytics. I also like that it can prioritize "direct messages" sent to you from someone else over group conversations. It definitely helps segment interactions with your closest friends (immediate response) and acquantances (respond later when I have a moment). After using this app for several days now, it has helped me realize almost 90% of my incoming notifications are completely irrelevant and just interruptions taking away more of my life. Through batched notifications and delayed gratification, Daywise has greatly helped me "step out of the moment" and reduce my overall FOMO. Would highly recommend others try out this app and share in the comments how it goes for them!
