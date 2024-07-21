Launches
DayTicks



Organize and manage your daily tasks efficiently

Keep your daily tasks at your fingertips. Set your tasks, track time accurately, and view comprehensive daily summaries on a simple dashboard.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Task Management
DayTicks
Pexx
Pexx
DayTicks
DayTicksOrganize and manage your daily tasks efficiently.
DayTicks by

was hunted by
Lucian-DEV
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Task Management. Made by
Lucian-DEV
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
DayTicks
is not rated yet. This is DayTicks's first launch.
