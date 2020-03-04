Days Counter: Event Countdown

Discussion
Arkadiusz Chmura
Maker
It has been three years since the Android version of this app has been released and gained almost a million downloads. During this time I have received a lot of requests for creating the iOS version of this app, so finally it is here! Key features: - supports countdown to events and counting up once they arrive - unlimited number of events - choose the event image from gallery or pre-installed backgrounds - place a widget on your home screen - set a reminder for each event (with a specific time and custom notification text) - set repeating for your events (daily, weekly, monthly, yearly) - choosing between large or compact views - sorting events based on different criteria - adaptation for Dark Mode Premium offers additional functionality: - full synchronization between multiple devices (including images) - full customization of your events (counting in different formats- years, months, weeks, days and time, choosing the font color and type, picture dim and more) - absolutely no ads - ability to choose a background image from the Internet (from Unsplash) for every event without leaving the app - guarantee to get every premium feature that will come in the future
To redeem this code, you have to insert this in the App Store and not in the app.
