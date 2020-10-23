Deals
DAYmoji
DAYmoji
Track your mood with emoji
iPhone
Emoji
Maybe you'll wonder why this DAYmoji product is available? We found that many people have emotional records and even management demands. In DAYmoji, you can choose an expression suitable for your current mood to record your mood every day.
