Hey hunters 👋, super excited to launch my latest project Daymind! I know it’s a bit of a crazy time to launch a new product, but I’ve been working on this project for a while now, and I thought that it could give y’all some distraction from all the craziness around us. Daymind is pretty simple, every day you get a fun, witty and challenging prompt designed to train your creativity. The goal is to generate 10 unique ideas every single day. I decided to make it a Chrome extension because I wanted to make sure to help people to build up a lasting habit. There’s no better growth hack for habit building than integrating it in an existing flow. Your new tab page in the browser is the ideal place to hijack and repurpose in favor of some creativity training! The idea for Daymind came up because I realized that I train lots of things every day: mindfulness with headspace 🧘♂️, workouts and runs 🏋️♀️, but I don’t have any exercises for my creative muscle. So I decided to build something for myself… and all of you! Daymind is designed around daily creative prompts, each day you can generate up to 10 ideas. Each prompt is crafted to improve your original thinking, ability to generate new ideas and expand your imagination. I’ve been using Daymind for the last 30-ish days and I’m seeing already some early results: where at the beginning it was hard for me to generate 3 ideas, I now have an easier time coming up with ideas & I’m waaaaaay happier with the quality of the ideas I generate. PS if you don’t like chrome extensions, you can also use the web app: daymind.com/app Super excited to hear what you all think, and happy to answer any question, and get your feebdack! Thanks @benlang for hunting ❤️
This is incredible! I'm going to download it now and share it with my colleagues. It is seriously a brilliant way to keep your mind healthy
@gal_perelman So happy you like it, I've been doing it now for 30 days straight and it's so fun!
Minimal and beautiful extension! 👌 Will definitely try this new daily workout. Who comes up with the prompts?
@galgalshir In the mean time me 😊buuut I would love for users to start suggesting prompts as well. So if you have any good ideas just let me know here or email team@daymind.com.
So clever and simple 😊 Definitely gonna try it! Can I make suggestions for topics?