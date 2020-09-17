Daylibread

  1. Home
Less of a budgeting app, more of a tracking app. Think "MyFitnessPal for Money". The goal is to switch from living cheque to cheque to mindful awareness of spending so you can live within your means.
Back in early 2016 I started using an app called MyFitnessPal for tracking calories. Exactly the kind of thing my younger self would have ridiculed me mercilessly for. It worked though, and I lost about 90 some lbs and have kept it off with continued tracking. I liked how effective the tracking plus instant feedback paradigm was and right away I wanted to apply it to money. The exact app I wanted didn't exist so I built it. I've been using it myself since March and it works exactly as I'd hoped it would. When the pandemic hit, my work went down to reduced hours for a bit, which gave me the time to polish it up and put it out there. I thought maybe it could help other people too. For my tech friends, I went API first and I'm using Laravel Vapor, with a package I started to develop that generates DDD scaffolding for a Laravel app with a MySQL database from yaml markup, VueJS for web front end and Vue Native for the mobile apps. And it's all wired up to Gitlab CI. I'm trying to get a setup going where I can just build out the domain model in a yaml file, run a series of artisan commands, plug in vapor, docker and Gitlab CI and it's live. Fine tune from there. Getting pretty close.
