Daylibread

Joel Klaverkamp
Makersoftware developer and musician
Back in early 2016 I started using an app called MyFitnessPal for tracking calories. Exactly the kind of thing my younger self would have ridiculed me mercilessly for. It worked though, and I lost about 90 some lbs and have kept it off with continued tracking. I liked how effective the tracking plus instant feedback paradigm was and right away I wanted to apply it to money. The exact app I wanted didn't exist so I built it. I've been using it myself since March and it works exactly as I'd hoped it would. When the pandemic hit, my work went down to reduced hours for a bit, which gave me the time to polish it up and put it out there. I thought maybe it could help other people too. For my tech friends, I went API first and I'm using Laravel Vapor, with a package I started to develop that generates DDD scaffolding for a Laravel app with a MySQL database from yaml markup, VueJS for web front end and Vue Native for the mobile apps. And it's all wired up to Gitlab CI. I'm trying to get a setup going where I can just build out the domain model in a yaml file, run a series of artisan commands, plug in vapor, docker and Gitlab CI and it's live. Fine tune from there. Getting pretty close.
