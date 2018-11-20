Log InSign up
Daydream

The simplest way to lucid dream. Ever.

The average person sleeps for 8 hours a night, unlock these hours and experience infinite realms. With Daydream, you can achieve lucid dreams simply and quickly. Record your dreams with the built-in dream journal, and receive schedulable reality checks that will train your mind.

(2/12) I'm launching 6 startups in 12 months - Sam - MediumStarting off the month strong, I've begun to design and develop the process for logging your dreams. The components for certain questions are still a work in progress, however. Once this process is fully implemented, different questions will have different components based on their context, for example, the rating question will show 5 stars which are clickable, the yes/no questions will have selector buttons, etc etc.
(1/12) I'm launching 6 startups in 12 months - Sam - MediumThe first month of the 12-month sprint to develop 6 startups. For my first startup, I've decided to dive head first into two new technologies. React Native & Firebase. These are two fantastic concepts which I've been wanting to play with for an incredibly long time, but never had the chance to!
SamMaker@recon · Full Stack
Hi! I created Daydream out of a need for solid dream journal, with reality check capabilities, for lucid dreaming. I searched the perfect app that has these features, but I couldn't find anything with attractive UI, or reality checks! As apart of my 6 startup 12-month challenge, I decided to build Daydream. Please feel free to ask questions 😃
