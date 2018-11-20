The average person sleeps for 8 hours a night, unlock these hours and experience infinite realms. With Daydream, you can achieve lucid dreams simply and quickly. Record your dreams with the built-in dream journal, and receive schedulable reality checks that will train your mind.
SamMaker@recon
Hi! I created Daydream out of a need for solid dream journal, with reality check capabilities, for lucid dreaming. I searched the perfect app that has these features, but I couldn't find anything with attractive UI, or reality checks! As apart of my 6 startup 12-month challenge, I decided to build Daydream. Please feel free to ask questions 😃
