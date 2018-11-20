(2/12) I'm launching 6 startups in 12 months - Sam - Medium

Starting off the month strong, I've begun to design and develop the process for logging your dreams. The components for certain questions are still a work in progress, however. Once this process is fully implemented, different questions will have different components based on their context, for example, the rating question will show 5 stars which are clickable, the yes/no questions will have selector buttons, etc etc.