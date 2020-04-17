Discussion
Vadim Khadakou
Today I'm launching Day Tracker, an app that lets you calculate time between now and basically anything, in the past or in the future. With Day Tracker at hand, you can set unlimited events in your calendar and enjoy an accurate countdown or “up”. Useful tip: create a counter for tracking time till the end of the quarantine in your place and see how many days keep you away from the normal life flow. Btw, I’ve got 8 days left, what’s about you? Day Tracker is great for celebrating your personal progress: just mark the start date of a new habit or the end date of a school year and watch the time fly. Stay in-sync with all your special occasions ranging from birthdays to anniversaries and from holidays to business trips. This app is 100% free and hides no ads, subscriptions or in-app purchases. Give it a go and let us know what you think! Stay safe! Cheers and happy day tracking, Vadim
I like the simplicity of the app! awesome
@viktor_maric Thanks, Viktor. Exactly as an app idea itself;)
