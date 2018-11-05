Dawfin is an employee engagement system that is designed to engage employees, keep them engaged, and encourages an amazing culture for your company. Dawfin does this through informative team member profiles, kudos, aligning current priorities through effective 1-on-1s, and by aligning for the future through professional growth plans.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Adam MiedemaMaker@armiedema · Co-Founder of Dawfin
Hey Hunters, We are excited to introduce Dawfin to you all! We are on a mission to create tools that engage employees and keep them engaged at their workplace. So many people in the US feel disengaged with their work and that disengagement can reach past just their work-life. We are not OK with that and want life to be awesome for everyone. 🐬
Upvote Share·