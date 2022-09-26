Products
datumo
Ranked #19 for today
datumo
Keep your CRM in good shape
datumo is an AI-based tool that smoothly integrates with your CRM, enriches its records and helps fix any issues that negatively impact the completeness and quality of its data.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Data & Analytics
,
CRM
by
datumo
About this launch
datumo
Keep your CRM in good shape!
datumo by
datumo
was hunted by
Daniele Miorandi
in
Marketing
,
Data & Analytics
,
CRM
. Made by
Daniele Miorandi
,
Eleonora Aste
,
Rossana Bartolacelli
and
Stefano Tavonatti
. Featured on September 26th, 2022.
datumo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is datumo's first launch.
