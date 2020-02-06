Datree 2.0

  1. Home
Enforce best practices and security policies on every commit

Datree helps engineering teams automatically enforce development standards, best practices, and security policies directly in their git workflow before code is deployed to production.
Rules are recommended based on your tech-stack like Docker, AWS or SOC2
Top GitHub best practices for developers‍ We interviewed hundreds of software developers to understand their development workflows and how they work with GitHub. Using our own product, we also scanned thousands of GitHub repositories for our customers. This list of GitHub best practices is derived from the insights we gleamed from those experiences.
Datree announces $8M Series A as it joins Y CombinatorDatree, the early-stage startup building a DevOps policy engine on GitHub, announced an $8 million Series A today. It also announced it has joined the Y Combinator Winter 20 cohort. Blumberg and TLV Partners led the round with participation from Y Combinator . The company has now raised $11 million...
Hi Hunters, Im Shimon one of the Makers of Datree. I wanted to give some specific examples of policies that you get out of the box with Datree: * Prevent pulling containers from unverified sources. * Prevent secrets from being committed into the source control * Ensure compliance requirements (like SOC2, ISO-27001, etc.) are followed when writing code * And many more... Which development practices and security policies do you use in your company? I would love to hear more and answer and questions you might have :)
@shimont Congrats on your launch. How is your roadmap for integrations with environments like GCP repositories & Azure repositories?
I'm a fan of this Dev team!
