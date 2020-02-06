Datree 2.0
Enforce best practices and security policies on every commit
Hi Hunters, Im Shimon one of the Makers of Datree. I wanted to give some specific examples of policies that you get out of the box with Datree: * Prevent pulling containers from unverified sources. * Prevent secrets from being committed into the source control * Ensure compliance requirements (like SOC2, ISO-27001, etc.) are followed when writing code * And many more... Which development practices and security policies do you use in your company? I would love to hear more and answer and questions you might have :)
