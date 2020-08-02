Discussion
Hey PH. I launched the first version of Dato a year ago. It started as a weekend project I made so I could keep track of the local time of my wife, who was studying abroad for some months. Initially, it was just a list of clocks in different time zones, but over time, the app grew into a very comprehensive and customizable calendar/events/timezone app, thanks to a lot of awesome feedback from users. And I'm far from done. I have plans to support multiple time zones in the menu bar, time zone offset slider, showing the upcoming event in the menu bar, and more. Dato is largely shaped by great feedback from users. I reply to all submissions (1200+ emails so far). If you have any suggestions, comment here, or use the “Send Feedback…” button in the app. I'm giving away some free copies of Dato: https://tokn.co/c/A9ZtFpzC Keep in mind that while Dato does run on macOS 10.14, the functionality is quite limited compared to what you'll get when running Dato on macOS 10.15 or later.
I am using it for almost 6 months. Great app.
I have been using https://www.mowglii.com/itsycal/ for long time and its better
@thamaraiselvam7 Agreed. The ability to add a calender event makes me not want to switch. Although Dato looks better :)
