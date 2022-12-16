Products
Home
Product
datelab
Ranked #12 for today
datelab
Swipe less, date more
Free
Stats
A dating app that simplifies meeting new people. Curated daily matches based on your preferences. Confirm a date for the week and focus on getting to know your match. Whether you're looking for something casual or serious, datelab has you covered.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Dating
,
Tech
by
datelab | Swipe Less, Date More.
About this launch
datelab | Swipe Less, Date More.
The simple way to meeting in person
datelab by
datelab | Swipe Less, Date More.
was hunted by
Jon Chaplin
in
Productivity
,
Dating
,
Tech
. Made by
Jon Chaplin
. Featured on December 17th, 2022.
datelab | Swipe Less, Date More.
is not rated yet. This is datelab | Swipe Less, Date More.'s first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#275
