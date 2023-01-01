Products
Dateforce
Dateforce
Salesforce but for dating, the world's first DRM
Record all of your dating contacts in one central location. Set reminders to follow up with contacts and view your dating history before upcoming dates. No need to rifle through a dozen apps to find a date's phone number or other important details.
Launched in
Dating
,
CRM
by
Dateforce
About this launch
Dateforce
Salesforce but for dating, the world's first DRM
