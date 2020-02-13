Discussion
Russ Haywood
Maker
This is a very early launch of Date Parallel (iOS only). We'd really love to hear your thoughts on pairing with a partner and safely unveiling your romantic truths! Looking forward to learning from the Product Hunt community. Lots of room for improvement and refining. This app is for those who want to ensure their dates are clearly on the same page (in parallel) and want to test which type of romantic relationship actually has most aligned expectations. For those who "know" what their date is about: Are you sure? Why risk wasting six months when you can spend six minutes unveiling meaningful and fun conversations--and have better dates, faster!
