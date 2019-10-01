Date Night

Discussion
Josh Halvorson
Maker
Hello! This is my first product on Product Hunt, I started working on this as a personal project but decided I could polish it up and make it a good portfolio project. One of the key features of the app is the ability to save a restaurant and look at its information later. Normally the information is saved to the device, however, you can login with a Blockstack ID and have the information stored off the device, and accessible from any other device. I started using Blockstack after seeing a partnership between them and Lambda School, which is the school I am attending, and thought that their model would be a good fit for this app. Thank you for taking the time to look this! Please feel free to leave any feedback you may have!
