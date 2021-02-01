discussion
Dominic Norton
In March 2020, I went on my first virtual date. A friend introduced me to an amazing Woman that lived in London. In London, it isn't hard to find great places to get to know somebody whether it's a restaurant or something less traditional. However, London had just entered a lockdown as a result of the Global pandemic. This ruined any opportunity to get to know her intimately, or so I thought! As a former virtual design construction engineer, I was well versed in using 3D visualization to create virtual experiences and she was an art curator. Perfect combination. I thought it would be a great opportunity to impress her by organizing a different type of date to what she may have been on before. I used artsteps and knowledge of her art preferences from a couple of conversations to curate a virtual gallery. With the help of Zoom and a half-decent internet connection, we had a great time drinking wine and sharing knowledge and perspectives on art while getting to know each other. The second date was secured! During the second date, we shared music and virtually cooked a seafood boil together. Unfortunately, although we both had a great experience dating we had different goals and lifestyles that didn't necessarily complement each other. Surprising, this is a rare experience. It's easier now more than ever to find somebody attractive with mutual interests on Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, and Hinge. Yet, it has become especially hard to develop meaningful relationships, especially during a pandemic. I created Date Me Virtually to help both singles and couples strengthen their relationship with their loved ones by providing a directory of virtual date ideas that are guaranteed to impress. With Valentine's Day in two weeks, many will be planning something to show extra appreciation for somebody they care about. By upvoting the project you can help give the project exposure that can lead to somebody getting married, finding their soul mate, or a lifelong friend!
