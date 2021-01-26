discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Michael Nguyen
Maker
Co-Founder & CEO at DataTorch
🎈
Hi, I'm Michael Nguyen, co-founder of DataTorch. One of the biggest problems with trying to apply machine learning to real-world problems is the lack of training datasets. Like many others, I taught myself ML through online resources and communities, but when it came time to actually use my knowledge in a research project, I quickly realized that building the algorithm wasn't the hard part; it was gathering the data. My PI (a doctor, not a computer scientist) was appalled to learn that the very classification work that we had set out to automate actually had to be done anyways, if not many times over, to be fed into the model to get the best results possible! If we had DataTorch back then, things would have been so much easier. We built DataTorch to be a community and a developer tool put together. A "Github for datasets", if you will. A place where people can collaborate on gathering and annotating data, experiment with machine learning, automate tasks and deployments, and share or discuss their models. We are used by companies, universities, and hobbyists around the world to help make their ML ideas come to fruition. It's easy to join us and get started. Go to: https://datatorch.io/ and create an account! And please don't hesitate to leave a comment or ask questions here on ProductHunt. We are happy to let you know more.
Share