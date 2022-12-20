Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → dataTile for Simulator
dataTile for Simulator
Ranked #7 for today

dataTile for Simulator

Forget debugging in the console

Free Options
dataTile for Simulator is a productivity tool that helps iOS developers save time while debugging. The app is an Xcode "companion" that adds both brains and beauty to developing for the iPhone. It requires no 3rd party code dependencies.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools by
dataTile for Simulator
About this launch
dataTile for Simulator
dataTile for SimulatorForget debugging in the console
0
reviews
101
followers
dataTile for Simulator by
dataTile for Simulator
was hunted by
Marin Todorov
in Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Marin Todorov
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
dataTile for Simulator
is not rated yet. This is dataTile for Simulator's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Vote chart
Comments
15
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#84