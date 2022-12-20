Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
dataTile for Simulator
Ranked #7 for today
dataTile for Simulator
Forget debugging in the console
Visit
Upvote 57
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
dataTile for Simulator is a productivity tool that helps iOS developers save time while debugging. The app is an Xcode "companion" that adds both brains and beauty to developing for the iPhone. It requires no 3rd party code dependencies.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
dataTile for Simulator
About this launch
dataTile for Simulator
Forget debugging in the console
0
reviews
101
followers
Follow for updates
dataTile for Simulator by
dataTile for Simulator
was hunted by
Marin Todorov
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Marin Todorov
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
dataTile for Simulator
is not rated yet. This is dataTile for Simulator's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
15
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#84
Report