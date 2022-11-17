Products
Home
→
Product
→
DataTable.dev
DataTable.dev
A grid library for instant big data processing.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
DataTable.dev - a grid library focusing on the smooth and instant visualization of massive data volumes. You don’t need to think about optimization for better client-side performance - we did it for you.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Data Visualization
by
DataTable.dev
About this launch
DataTable.dev
A grid library for instant big data processing.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
DataTable.dev by
DataTable.dev
was hunted by
Antonina Krus
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Antonina Krus
,
Iryna Kulchytska
,
Anna Starodub
,
Angelina Shevchuk
and
Ian Sadovy
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
DataTable.dev
is not rated yet. This is DataTable.dev's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#193
Report