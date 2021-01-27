discussion
Anders Jürisoo
MakerWeb developer learner
I have been tinkering on a proof of concept package for visual coding in Laravel. Working on a JS version also. It is by no means finished but I would love to get some feedback. Repo: https://github.com/ajthinking/da... The background for making this package is I used to work with a similar software for geographic data processing, and it was really cool too see how it helped non coders to independently work magics with business data. If you want to try it beware it might be a bit unpolished :) Thanks for checking it out!
