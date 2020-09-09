  1. Home
Gives you an instant end-user web GUI for your MySQL data.

DataSpeeder is an application that gives you an instant web GUI for your MySQL data. A fully-functional, user-friendly application to search data, modify data, link & unlink data in relationships. No coding. Up-and-running immediately.
StephenInKanata
Maker
Software Creator
Hello everyone, After many months of hard work, I'm very happy to be launch my new application! I spent many years as a software developer building custom web applications for employers and clients. I wanted a tool that does the regular -- and always required -- data entry parts of the application for you. So I built DataSpeeder to give programmers those features instantly, and to free programmers up to work on other revenue-generating code. Just point DataSpeeder at your database tables and it just works. No code, no SQL. Up and running immediately. Any feedback is useful, thanks for reading!
