StephenInKanata
MakerSoftware Creator
Hello everyone, After many months of hard work, I'm very happy to be launch my new application! I spent many years as a software developer building custom web applications for employers and clients. I wanted a tool that does the regular -- and always required -- data entry parts of the application for you. So I built DataSpeeder to give programmers those features instantly, and to free programmers up to work on other revenue-generating code. Just point DataSpeeder at your database tables and it just works. No code, no SQL. Up and running immediately. Any feedback is useful, thanks for reading!
