Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
DataSpark 2.0
Ranked #18 for today
DataSpark 2.0
The platform for NextGen investors
Visit
Upvote 5
40% OFF FOREVER
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Investing platform with exclusive strategies, stocks lists, alternative & ESG data, built for traders, investors and experts. Used by top investors and hedge-funds worldwide. Find the best trades and access top strategies to boost your returns 🚀
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Money
by
DataSpark
Follow for updates
About this launch
DataSpark
Get access to exclusive hedge-funds stock research, for free
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
DataSpark 2.0 by
DataSpark
was hunted by
Alex West
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Money
. Made by
Giu Ettorre
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
DataSpark
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 12th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#18
Report