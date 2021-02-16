discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jume Analyes
HunterCo-Founder at Ekuitas Home
Hi Product Hunt, I'm happy to share that we create a simple tool that can help people getting clear information about home price and location data where they want to buy a home. Getting data is a challenge for normal users because the access previously only available for business. Through Dataruma.com, we want to open access for millions of people to get a piece of better information about home price and location data in Indonesia. Please kindly give feedback or if the product is good!
Share