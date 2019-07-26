Log InSign up
Online data science and programming training

Interactive online courses in Python, R, SQL, the command line, Git, machine learning, and more. Ordered in a sequence that's carefully designed to help take students from zero coding and stats experience to job-qualified to work in data science.
Dataquest: Imparting Excellence in Data Science Education with the Best eLearning Platform | Analytics InsightIn an magazine interview with Analytics Insight for 10 Most Prominent Analytics and Data Science Institutes, Vik Paruchuri shares how Dataquest offers data science education through eLearning platform for data science and analytics aspirants with a mission is to help everyone who wants to learn data science.
Maker
In addition to the courses on the platform, Premium subscribers also get access to additional benefits like one-on-one career coaching with an an experienced data science career counselor. Check out the full course catalog here: https://www.dataquest.io/directory/ Meet the rest of the team here: https://www.dataquest.io/were-hi...
👍🙌 for including hypothesis testing and git in the data science courses!
