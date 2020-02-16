Discussion
Cem Roso
Maker
Hello PH community 👋 I'm Cem and I'm a Product Manager with 8+ yrs of experience in various verticals. I built Datapad because of a personal need - benefited greatly by having it in my daily routine - and wanted to share it with you. Many professions - like Product Management - require us to have a firm grasp around data. To keep tabs, we resort to a variety of tools: Analytics Sofware, Spreadsheets, Note-taking apps, dashboards and others. However, most of us still find ourselves in situations where we can't remember an important number or have a hard time accessing it. The reason is that none of these tools enable us to easily store and manage all of our data in one single place. The data is just too diverse: - Addressable market size - Conversion rates - Daily Sales - Subscribers of your competitor - Uplift of your latest a/b test - User acquisiton costs - How many likes you received on Product Hunt :) ... I propose to change our approach. Treat this process like note-taking. Make a habit of noting down all your critical numbers and have them immediately accessible at the time of need. With Datapad you can: - Make a habit of noting down your numbers - Search for your snippets on-the-go - Easily make calculations with stored snippets - Tags and Projects let you organize and use - Use flashcards to memorize your numbers - Share snippets with friends or colleagues Any feedback would be greatly appreciated 🙏 Have a great day! 🌈
