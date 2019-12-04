Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matt Waite
Maker
Hey Everyone 👋 I'm Matt Waite, the maker behind Datamade.io. Our goal with Datamade is to empower ethical development of intelligent products. To avoid how companies deal with data gaps today: 💥Source data unethically. 💥Live with biased/incomplete intelligence. 💥Build around the gaps (less performant, less integrated). And provide a transparent resource to: ⚡Source data with consent. ⚡Find accessible ways to escape bias. ⚡Accelerate explainable, ethical AI development. Right now, we drive off of a request system backed by a deep AI-driven back-office. We provide data for: 🛠Images 🛠Text (long format, short utterance) 🛠Real-world (think: POI data) 🛠Sales/Contact 🛠...and custom requests. If you have a use cases for your company or just a developer, please email me at matt@datamade.io. I would love to chat. I'm also here to answer any questions you have 😃
UpvoteShare