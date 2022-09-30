Products
DataMacaw Scarlet Training Platform
DataMacaw Scarlet Training Platform
Train and run your AI models easily at low cost in the cloud
The Platform enables you to train and run AI models on GPU / CPU Spot instances in AWS cloud reducing your training costs by up to 70%, setup and training time. Supports job scheduling, visualization and history, and TensorBoard integration.
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Data Science
DataMacaw Scarlet Training Platform
DataMacaw Scarlet Training Platform
Zahra Badey
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Data Science
Zahra Badey
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
DataMacaw Scarlet Training Platform
is not rated yet. This is DataMacaw Scarlet Training Platform's first launch.
