This is the latest launch from Datalogz
See Datalogz’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Datalogz Power BI Connector
Datalogz Power BI Connector
Self-service analytics environment
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Datalogz Power BI Connector provides a self-service analytics environment to leverage all of your Power BI metadata, context, and tribal knowledge.
- Understand change impact in Power BI
- Identify orphaned reports
- Flag quality & PII risks
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
by
Datalogz
About this launch
Datalogz
A modern collaborative data dictionary with NO IT lift
1
review
0
followers
Follow for updates
Datalogz Power BI Connector by
Datalogz
was hunted by
Pablo Lerdo
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
. Made by
Pablo Lerdo
and
Logan Havern
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
Datalogz
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on October 29th, 2020.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#29
