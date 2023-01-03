Products
Datagran
Data Science 10X faster with AI.
Let Jedi, your AI pair programmer, help you write your analytics or AI models, centralize your data in a next-gen data lake, and seamlessly send the output to any business application.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Science
by
Datagran
About this launch
Datagran
Data Science 10X faster with AI.
Datagran by
Datagran
was hunted by
Carlos Mendez
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Science
. Made by
Carlos Mendez
and
Necati Demir
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Datagran
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on August 18th, 2019.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#87
