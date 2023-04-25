Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → DataGPTd
DataGPTd

DataGPTd

Manipulate and ask questions about your data. All with text.

DataGPTd is a browser tool for querying & modifying tabular data using text. It converts text to code, executed via WebAssembly in a sandbox. Language models do the work, streamlining manual tasks. Download your updated file after completion.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Side Project
No-Code
 by
DataGPTd
About this launch
DataGPTd by
DataGPTd
was hunted by
Dominique Luna
in Artificial Intelligence, Side Project, No-Code. Made by
Dominique Luna
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
