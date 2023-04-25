Products
Home
→
Product
→
DataGPTd
DataGPTd
Manipulate and ask questions about your data. All with text.
DataGPTd is a browser tool for querying & modifying tabular data using text. It converts text to code, executed via WebAssembly in a sandbox. Language models do the work, streamlining manual tasks. Download your updated file after completion.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Side Project
No-Code
by
DataGPTd
About this launch
DataGPTd
Manipulate and ask questions about your data. All with text.
DataGPTd by
DataGPTd
was hunted by
Dominique Luna
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Side Project
,
No-Code
. Made by
Dominique Luna
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
DataGPTd
is not rated yet. This is DataGPTd's first launch.
13
1
-
-
