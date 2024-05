Clerk 1,020 upvotes

After trying many different authentication as a service providers, Clerk emerged as having the best developer experience and extensibility.

Resend 2,010 upvotes

Amazingly simple API for sending emails from client and/or server. Documentation is very easy to follow and the tool automates our processes.

Convex 324 upvotes

A quick way to build a backend for a modern full-stack application. Amazing developer experience and a performant product.