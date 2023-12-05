Products
DataDots
DataDots
Subscribe to a data scientist. Pause or cancel any time.
DataDots is a data science on-tap monthly subscription service. Save up to 60% on your data science team costs. Cancel services whenever you like or better yet pause and save unused daily credits for when you need them.
Launched in
Data & Analytics
Consulting
Data Science
by
DataDots
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch. We'd love to hear any feedback you have for us."
The makers of DataDots
About this launch
DataDots
Subscribe to a data scientist. Pause or cancel any time.
DataDots by
DataDots
was hunted by
Michael Kalnoky
in
Data & Analytics
,
Consulting
,
Data Science
. Made by
Michael Kalnoky
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
DataDots
is not rated yet. This is DataDots's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
