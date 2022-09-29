Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
DataDistillr
Ranked #11 for today
DataDistillr
Query, analyze and join any data without ETL
Visit
Upvote 26
Free Beta
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
DataDistillr is a next generation analytics platform which allows users to query, join and analyze virtually any data, without having to move the data. DataDistillr also allows users to collaborate on analytic projects without compromising security.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Analytics
,
Data & Analytics
by
DataDistillr
About this launch
DataDistillr
Query, Analyze and Join Any Data Without ETL
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
DataDistillr by
DataDistillr
was hunted by
Charles Givre
in
Fintech
,
Analytics
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Charles Givre
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
DataDistillr
is not rated yet. This is DataDistillr's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#131
Report