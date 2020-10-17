  1. Home
  2.  → DataContours

DataContours

3D modelling and data visualization for places.

DataContours is the next generation platform for location data. Combining cutting-edge visualizations with the latest in Machine Learning (ML) models, DataContours gives unique insights to decision makers and analysts.
New Community Impact ReportsOur new Community Impact report generates real-time estimates of social and health data, including: Whether you are assessing COVID impacts, or undertaking a Needs Assessment, our data and modeling tools have what you need in these unprecedented times. Here are some of the ways communities like yours are using this data: Community Impact Reports also include historical data, current trends, and projections.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mike Reich
Maker
🎈
Glad to be on product hunt! Love what we've been able to do!
Share