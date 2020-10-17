Deals
DataContours
DataContours
3D modelling and data visualization for places.
DataContours is the next generation platform for location data. Combining cutting-edge visualizations with the latest in Machine Learning (ML) models, DataContours gives unique insights to decision makers and analysts.
25 minutes ago
New Community Impact Reports
Our new Community Impact report generates real-time estimates of social and health data, including: Whether you are assessing COVID impacts, or undertaking a Needs Assessment, our data and modeling tools have what you need in these unprecedented times. Here are some of the ways communities like yours are using this data: Community Impact Reports also include historical data, current trends, and projections.
Mike Reich
Maker
🎈
Glad to be on product hunt! Love what we've been able to do!
19h
