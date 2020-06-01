  1. Home
DatabaseLog

MongoDB Analytics to track your site's performance

DatabaseLog is MongoDB analytics to track your site's performance in selected period of time.
Stop manually querying your MongoDB, define metric simply once and make data driven decisions fast.
Steven Dixon
Nice I've been looking for this product. Congrats on the launch.
David Essex
Hunter
@stevendixonn Thanks for the feedback
Matt Ha
Maker
@stevendixonn Thanks a lot Steven! Let me know if you have any feedback :)
Andrea Gambier
This is a very cool idea.
Matt Ha
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! David, thanks for hunting us! I wasn't expecting to be featured on product hunt today, so please don't hug my site to hard 🤗 I created 📈Databaselog as an internal tool to provide our marketing & product team with a simple way to track monthly progress (Registered users, Posted jobs etc.) and compare to past performance on our data in MongoDB. For the past 2 months, I've been working very hard on Databaselog and decided to release it to the world in case it's useful for other makers/teams. Here's how it works: 1. Connect to remote MongoDB database 2. Define metrics once, simply as creating a {query} or an [aggregation] on your data 3. Analyze changes in your site's performance over various lengths of time and compare to past performance There is a Free account to track up to 5 metrics and unlimited to track unlimited metrics for $29/month, but payments aren't connected so TAKE WHILE IT'S FREE for unlimited metrics right now. I'm transparent about what it stores (https://databaselog.com/doc/we-d...) and recommend using it with read-only user to keep your data 100% safe. If you're interested in how I built Databaselog, I share my progress publicly on Twitter. Please let me know if you're interested or have any feedback. Peace!
