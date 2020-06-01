Discussion
Steven Dixon
Nice I've been looking for this product. Congrats on the launch.
Hunter
@stevendixonn Thanks for the feedback
@stevendixonn Thanks a lot Steven! Let me know if you have any feedback :)
This is a very cool idea.
@andreagambier2 Thanks! :)
Nice :-)
@tomas_sroka Thanks! :)
Hey Product Hunters! David, thanks for hunting us! I wasn't expecting to be featured on product hunt today, so please don't hug my site to hard 🤗 I created 📈Databaselog as an internal tool to provide our marketing & product team with a simple way to track monthly progress (Registered users, Posted jobs etc.) and compare to past performance on our data in MongoDB. For the past 2 months, I've been working very hard on Databaselog and decided to release it to the world in case it's useful for other makers/teams. Here's how it works: 1. Connect to remote MongoDB database 2. Define metrics once, simply as creating a {query} or an [aggregation] on your data 3. Analyze changes in your site's performance over various lengths of time and compare to past performance There is a Free account to track up to 5 metrics and unlimited to track unlimited metrics for $29/month, but payments aren't connected so TAKE WHILE IT'S FREE for unlimited metrics right now. I'm transparent about what it stores (https://databaselog.com/doc/we-d...) and recommend using it with read-only user to keep your data 100% safe. If you're interested in how I built Databaselog, I share my progress publicly on Twitter. Please let me know if you're interested or have any feedback. Peace!
