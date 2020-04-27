Log In
Database Schema Gallery

Collection of 200+ database diagram templates for developers

Browse & discover schema diagrams of popular packages. Get inspired when architecting your app.
200+ DB diagrams
✅ Covers open-sourced packages for Laravel, Django & Rails
❤️ Use PH20 for a 20% lifetime discount on any DrawSQL plans (valid today)
👋 Hey, I'm Dennis from DrawSQL. It's been over a year since our ProductHunt launch. 🤔 To dog-food DrawSQL, we've been mapping out the database schemas of open-source packages and apps... lots of them in fact!😵 💡 Then it clicked, these collected diagrams could be useful as references for other developers as well. Hence the idea to curate this gallery - A central place to browse & discover DB schemas. 🙏 Hope this is valuable and helps provide some inspiration on structuring your DB for that new feature. 💭 Let me know what you think, or if you have a schema to suggest that should be added. Thanks!
Wow. Perfect. I was looking for just this a couple of months ago!
@victorbjorklund Glad that's the case!
Incredibly useful. I've already saved the schema for WordPress. Any chance of doing BuddyPress next? ;) Thank you!
@benmcc Hey good idea! It's been a while since I last used WordPress and couldn't think of relevant schema diagrams to add for it. Thanks for the suggestion, I might actually add it right now 😉
very useful tool!
Great tool also for educational purposes! Keep it up.
@ststaynov Thanks, a big part of this idea actually came from lecturers that have been using DrawSQL for teaching in uni classes :)
