Data Science Resume Checker

Rohan MahtaniMaker@rmahtani93 · Made Resume Worded & Instamake
Hi PH! So excited to be back here. 📖 Our Story Over the last two years, we've been so fortunate to help over 100,000 people globally improve their resumes and LinkedIn profiles with our tools. Some of these include: - Score My Resume: instant feedback on your resume, based on key criteria recruiters look for - LinkedIn Review: instant feedback on how to improve the discoverability of your LinkedIn profile - Targeted Resume: find missing keywords from your resume - Networking Email Templates: proven email templates to help you grow your network Today, we're taking our AI-resume feedback tool one step further! We re-engineered and redesigned a number of core parts and have built a product that's tailored to the data science industry. ✅ Features and benefits 🔥 Get instant feedback on your resume 🔥 Industry-specific feedback on what data science recruiters and hiring managers are looking for (e.g. soft skills and hard skills) 🔥 Get key skills from the job description and know what the job is looking for 🔥 Get a score to based on your resume's impact, brevity and style, in addition to how well targeted your resume is to the job 🔥 Sample resume bullet points - write your resume with twice the impact in half the time 🔥 It's free! One more thing...🙏 I've been working on this non-stop for the past few months and I'm so incredibly thankful to be able to launch it here on PH. I would be so so grateful if you had a few moments to share your feedback - thank you so much. 🙏 You can also reach out to me directly on rohan [at] [resumeworded.com]. I'll be here all day answering questions. Thanks! Rohan
Ivan Podgurskiy@ivan_podgurskiy
Cool feature! Looking forward to more professions to be added!
