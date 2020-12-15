Data Fetcher for Airtable

discussion
Andy Cloke
Makerdatafetcher.io for Airtable
Hi Product Hunt! Really excited to be launching here today 🎉 More and more people are using Airtable to organise their business, but getting data into and out of it can still be fiddly. You either need to do this manually, use a third party service like Zapier/ Integromat or write and host custom code. I built Data Fetcher to solve this. It's really easy to use and lets you run API requests with 0 coding and without leaving Airtable: ✅ Set request URL, headers, parameters and body ✅ Use values from your base in the request URL/body/headers ✅ GET/POST/PATCH/PUT/DELETE all supported ✅ Make paginated requests ✅ Import requests from cURL commands ✅ Import/export API requests as downloadable JSON files ✅ Response field types are inferred. e.g. dates in API response become Airtable date fields. You can also override these ✅ Schedule requests to run hourly/daily/weekly Since it launched a month ago, 300+ early users have made thousands of API requests. Here's some lovely feedback I got recently: "I'm going to be honest with you. Data Fetcher is 100% the reason why we're finally moving our startup platform data over from Google Sheets to Airtable. Thank you for this build! It will take our startup to the next level." It's part of the Airtable app marketplace, so you'll need a PRO subscription to Airtable to installl it. One other thing - I was initially inspired by @a_kravitz's API Connector for Google Sheets, so just want to give her some credit for an awesome product.
@a_kravitz @andycloke I have used the product and it is a solid companion to Airtable . Quite friendly and no coders like me could make it work very easily . Am looking forward to templates and more .. strongly support the product .
@andycloke This looks awesome, thanks for the mention! Does Airtable have any native API-fetching capabilities or is this a totally new addition to their platform?
@andycloke @a_kravitz thanks! I'd say it's a new addition. The closet native capability is probably the scripting app (https://support.airtable.com/hc/...). It has some limitations, which Data Fetcher solves: you'd need to write a new script each time, it does not work if the API does not allow cross origin requests (CORS), your API keys / config would be seen by everyone with access to the base, no scheduling. Another native capability is Automations (https://support.airtable.com/hc/...) which can do a handful of pre-determined actions, like send a Slack message. But if your use case is outside of those actions they wouldn't work.