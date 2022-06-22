Products
Home
→
Product
→
data-diff
Ranked #15 for today
data-diff
Compare tables of any size across databases
Free
Data Diff is an open-source package that can be run in a CLI or wrapped into any data orchestrator such as Airflow, Dagster, etc. Compare datasets quickly (seconds/minutes) at a large (millions/billions of rows) scale across different databases.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
data-diff
About this launch
data-diff
Compare tables of any size across databases
data-diff by
data-diff
was hunted by
matthew david
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
matthew david
,
Gleb Mezhanskiy
and
Simon Hørup Eskildsen
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
data-diff
is not rated yet. This is data-diff's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#41
