Data Dead Drop
Data Dead Drop
Simple file sharing. secure, self-destructing
Data Dead Drop provides effortless, secure file sharing. Data self-destroys after access. No browser required - just use your favorite command line client.
Launched in
Productivity
Storage
GitHub
+1 by
Data Dead Drop
About this launch
Data Dead Drop
Simple File Sharing. Secure, Self-Destructing.
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Data Dead Drop by
Data Dead Drop
was hunted by
Hans Schnedlitz
in
Productivity
,
Storage
,
GitHub
. Made by
Hans Schnedlitz
. Featured on January 4th, 2024.
Data Dead Drop
is not rated yet. This is Data Dead Drop's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
