This is the latest launch from Metaplane
See Metaplane’s previous launch →
Ranked #15 for today
Data CI/CD by Metaplane
Prevent data quality issues in pull requests
Upvote 16
Data CI/CD by Metaplane runs checks in GitHub whenever you make data model changes to ensure data hasn't changed in ways you don't expect, and let you know what the impact on downstream BI dashboards may be.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
by
Metaplane
About this launch
Metaplane
Datadog for data — data quality alerts before users ping you
9
reviews
18
followers
Data CI/CD by Metaplane by
Metaplane
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Kevin Hu
,
Guru Mahendran
and
Peter Casinelli
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Metaplane
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on December 1st, 2021.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#57
